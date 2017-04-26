ESPN is cutting about 100 jobs, most belonging to TV and radio personalities

ESPN is cutting about 100 jobs, most of them on-air TV and radio personalities, as the cable sports giant searches for more efficient ways to engage viewers.

Employees learned of the move Wednesday, according to a person who is familiar with the plan but was not authorized to speak about it publicly. It's not clear exactly who will be laid off, but a cut of 100 jobs would amount to about 10% of the network’s stable of commentators.

ESPN has been facing challenges on multiple fronts, including a shrinking pool of cable TV subscribers — which pay the lion’s share of the network’s costs — and higher fees to the various sports leagues, including the NFL.

“ESPN has been actively engaged throughout its history in navigating changes in technology and fan behavior in order to continue to deliver quality, breakthrough content,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a note to employees. “Today, we are again focused on a strategic vision that will propel our vast array of networks and services forward.

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions,” Skipper said. “Our content strategy — primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand — still needs to go further, faster …and as always, must be efficient and nimble.”

This article will be updated with additional information.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT

