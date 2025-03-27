ESPN’s L.A.-based ‘SportsCenter’ is leaving and heading east

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” is leaving L.A.

The Walt Disney Co. unit’s flagship sports highlights program will have its last edition from the ESPN Los Angeles Production Center, located near the Crypto.com Arena, in May.

ESPN will continue to produce the late night “SportsCenter” out of its headquarters in Bristol, Conn. ESPN’s L.A.-based studio coverage of soccer will move to Bristol as well.

The company cited “current business needs” as the reason for the move.

ESPN’s NBA studio shows will continue to air out of the Los Angeles site.

The 35 employees who work on the L.A. “SportsCenter” will have the option of moving east to remain with the program, which is currently co-anchored by Linda Cohn and Stan Varrett. The Los Angeles Production Center has a total of 229 employees.

The L.A.-based late-night “SportsCenter” was launched in 2009 and usually airs after Scott Van Pelt’s edition of the program.

“SportsCenter” was once the main choice for consumers looking for game results and highlights, and now competes with round-the-clock coverage available online.

ESPN has invested heavily in retaining its rights to live sports, including a new deal that will keep the NBA on the network for the next 11 years.

The company has also put more resources in its opinion-driven debate shows such as “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, who recently signed a new deal that will reportedly pay him $20 million annually.

ESPN continues to face pressure from cord-cutting, which reduces the amount of pay TV subscription revenue it takes in.

Later this year ESPN will offer a direct-to-consumer product that will make its channels available for streaming without viewers having to sign up for cable or satellite TV.