Fox Networks' London offices are raided by European Commission investigators

The London offices of Rupert Murdoch's Fox Networks Group were raided by investigators from the European Commission.
Without naming Fox Networks, the European Commission said Tuesday that it carried out unannounced inspections at offices in several countries "concerning distribution of sports media rights and other related rights."
The commission said in a statement that it "has concerns that the companies involved may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices."
A search was conducted at Fox Networks' offices in the Hammersmith area of West London, the Telegraph newspaper said. Investigators are expected to continue working there through Wednesday and possibly Thursday, the publication reported. The company said it was cooperating with the officials.
Fox Networks said in a brief statement that it is cooperating fully with the inspection.
Fox is trying to obtain permission from British regulators at the Competition and Markets Authority to complete its acquisition of Sky Plc, a deal that already has European Union approval. Fox has offered to spin off Sky News or sell it to Walt Disney Co. to address concerns about having too much influence in British media.
Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc. has agreed to sell most of its entertainment assets, including its stake in Sky, to Disney in a $52.4-billion deal. It's also seeking to buy out the public shareholders of the Sky European pay-TV service. Comcast Corp. topped Murdoch's offer for Sky with a $31-billion bid in February.
Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.