Canadian Asian grocery chain T&T Supermarket continues expansion in SoCal

Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain is opening its second store in Southern California and the fourth in the state in Chino Hills.

The T&T Supermarket will open in the Los Angeles suburb in the fall of 2026 and offer an assortment of Asian snacks, fresh produce and live seafood, according to a statement. The grocer is popular in Canada for Asian street food and a variety of hot food cooked on site.

T&T Supermarket operates more than 38 stores in Vancouver, Toronto and other Canadian cities. The first U.S. location opened in Bellevue, Wash., in December 2024, and the company also has plans to open stores in Irvine, San Francisco and San Jose by the end of next year.

Advertisement

Plans for the new store come as other grocers eye expansion in Southern California this year, including Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Erewhon.

The 61,000-square-foot Chino Hills store will be situated in the Crossroads Marketplace mall among Costco and PetSmart, and will be the chain’s largest location in California.

“Chino Hills is a wonderful community to live, and we can’t wait to add to the local food scene,” said T&T Chief Executive Tina Lee in a statement. “We’re transforming two vacant retail spaces, a former Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, into one big food destination.”

Advertisement

The store will create 350 jobs for the local community and offer unique products including Taiwanese-style rice rolls and Chinese crepes, the company said.

T&T Supermarket first opened in British Columbia in 1993 and is currently run by the founder’s daughter, Lee, who took over in 2014.

Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies acquired the chain in 2009, though it is operated as an independent subsidiary.