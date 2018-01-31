Fox scores NFL 'Thursday Night Football' in five-year deal for more than $3 billion

After sitting on the sidelines for a few seasons, the Fox broadcast network has scored the rights to the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" franchise.
The NFL and Fox announced the five-year partnership Wednesday morning, providing Fox with 11 weeks of Thursday night games beginning this fall. Fox will air the Week 4 through Week 15 games, with the exception of Thanksgiving night. The games will be simulcast on the NFL Network and the Spanish-language Fox Deportes channel.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to say how much 21st Century Fox paid for the rights, which the company nabbed in a bidding contest with the other broadcast networks. Fox also declined to comment on the amount. But three people with knowledge of the situation, who were not authorized to discuss the process, said Fox agreed to fork over as much as $660 million a year to the NFL for the Thursday night package — a sum that would be $200 million a year more than last season's fee.
The deal is valued at more than $3 billion over the five years.
CBS and NBC collectively paid $450 million for the Thursday night games last year, deals that turned out to be money losers for both networks because of lopsided matchups that produced disappointing ratings.
The deal is part of Rupert Murdoch's aggressive push to transform 21st Century Fox into an even bigger sports powerhouse in anticipation of a sale of key assets to the Walt Disney Co. Murdoch has envisioned remolding the broadcast network to be built on live events, particularly sports and news.
"We are thrilled to have a deep partnership with Fox," Goodell said during an early morning conference call.
"This agreement is the culmination of over 10 years of strategic growth around 'Thursday Night Football,' a period during which this property has grown from a handful of late-season games on the NFL Network to a full season of games and one of the most popular shows on broadcast television," Goodell said in a statement announcing the deal.
"Fundamentally, Fox was built on football," Fox President Peter Rice said. "This is a unique opportunity — it's a partnership that we love."
In addition to the games that run on Fox, the NFL Network will exclusively televise seven games next season. The package allows Fox Sports and the NFL to each expand its digital rights, enabling Fox to distribute both "Thursday Night Football" and its Sunday games to Fox subscribers over a range of digital platforms including mobile phones for the first time.
CBS and NBC expressed interest and made offers for Thursday night package of games, but didn't win the deal.
"We explored a responsible bid for 'Thursday Night Football' but in the end are very pleased to return to entertainment programming on television's biggest night," CBS said in a statement. "We currently have the two most watched shows on Thursday, including the No. 1 show on television in 'Big Bang Theory,' and the No. 1 new show on television in 'Young Sheldon.' At the same time, we look forward to continuing our terrific long-term partnership with the NFL on Sunday afternoons."
NBC, which will broadcast the Super Bowl on Sunday, expanded its deal for "Sunday Night Football" in December, gaining the rights to stream those Sunday night games on cellphones. The NBC deal runs through 2022.
UPDATES:
8:45 a.m.: This article was updated to include information on the deal's price and other bidders.
This article was originally published at 7 a.m.