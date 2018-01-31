Fox scores NFL 'Thursday Night Football' in five-year deal for more than $3 billion

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declined to say how much 21st Century Fox paid for the rights, which the company nabbed in a bidding contest with the other broadcast networks. Fox also declined to comment on the amount. But three people with knowledge of the situation, who were not authorized to discuss the process, said Fox agreed to fork over as much as $660 million a year to the NFL for the Thursday night package — a sum that would be $200 million a year more than last season's fee.