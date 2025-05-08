Trump’s U.S. attorney appointee Jeanine Pirro will leave Fox News and ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro, co-host of the Fox News show “The Five,” will leave the network immediately after being appointed as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

A representative for Fox News confirmed her departure after Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social he has named Pirro for the position currently held on an interim basis by Ed Martin.

Martin’s nomination for a permanent spot was pulled amid concerns raised by Republican senators over his connections to Nazi sympathizers and his legal defense of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters.

Pirro, 73, is a former district attorney for Westchester County, N.Y., and also served as a county judge before launching a career as a television commentator. She had her own program on Saturday night until 2022, when she was moved to “The Five,” the most watched program on cable news.

Once a Fox News employee or contributor is nominated for a government role, their contract with the network is terminated as a standard practice for the company.

Fox News hosts and contributors have filled a number of roles in the Trump administration, the most prominent being Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Like most nominees that Trump has selected from the Fox News pool, Pirro has been an ardent supporter of the president.

Pirro’s nomination, which needs to be confirmed by the Senate, comes with some baggage.

She is a defendant in the defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by voter software company Smartmatic. The $2.7-billion suit says she presented false conspiracy theories and accusations about Smartmatic’s role in the 2020 election.

Fox News has said in court that Smartmatic was not damaged by its reporting, which the network says is protected by the 1st Amendment.

Pirro was moved to “The Five” after the network canceled her weekly Saturday night program. Hosting alongside Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld, the program became more popular than ever during her tenure.