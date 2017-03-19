He believed in 'Power Rangers' when nobody else did, and it turned him into a billionaire

Hollywood didn’t believe in the power of teenage superheroes in spandex suits.

But Haim Saban would not give up.

The cartoon-music man spent eight years peddling his “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” a remake of a Japanese action show about ordinary teenagers who take on supernatural strength to battle bizarre creatures from space. “Every selling season, I would go out and offer it to the networks — and would get kicked out of the room,” Saban said of his 1980s slog. “They told me how crazy I was.”

Despite howls that the live-action show looked cheap, contained too much violence and had ridiculous plots (a ravenous pig from Mars flies to Earth to devour the food), Fox bought the show in 1993. It was a monster hit — thrilling legions of hyperactive boys and girls who emulated the rangers’ kicks and karate chops.

Now after 23 years, 831 television episodes and billions of dollars in sales of “Power Rangers” toys and other merchandise, a $100-million reboot arrives in movie theaters this week. The film will be a crucial test of the staying power of the faded franchise.

Haim is one of the most charming people you’ll ever meet. I’ve always admired him. He is an astute businessman. — CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves

For Saban, the Power Rangers have long been his trusty sidekicks, catapulting him into the Hollywood limelight. To coincide with the movie premiere, the Israeli American mogul on Wednesday will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — another notch in his noisy and kinetic career.

A shrewd deal maker, Saban has parlayed audacious bets into vast wealth and political influence. Forbes estimates his worth at $3 billion. His empire includes interests in real estate, apps and online games, an Israeli phone company, Asian TV channels and an ownership interest in the struggling Spanish-language media company Univision Communications, of which he serves as chairman.

“Many people underestimate him,” said fellow mogul Peter Chernin, the former Fox president who now runs his own entertainment firm. “But if you look at his career, Haim has been at the forefront of where big trends and opportunities are heading.”

Saban also is among the nation’s most prolific political donors, giving $15 million to Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign for president. He financed construction of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in Washington and launched the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. He’s a staunch supporter of Israel and its ties with the U.S.

In his stately 26th-floor office in Century City, a bank of TV screens shimmers in a wood-paneled wall. A U.S.-based Israeli news channel plays on a large TV, surrounded by smaller screens tuned to CNN and Univision. More than a dozen photos of Saban and wife, Cheryl, mixing with dignitaries adorn a credenza, a testament to his connections.

“Haim is one of the most charming people you’ll ever meet,” CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said, noting the two have been friends for a quarter of a century. “I’ve always admired him. He is an astute businessman.”

Saban has long cultivated friends in high places. The hack of Clinton campaign emails, revealed by Wikileaks last fall, showed how Clinton’s inner circle valued Saban’s occasional counsel, including his advice on how to reach out to Latinos.

Since the election, he has been busy forging a new relationship — with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump who has a prominent role in the White House, helping steer foreign policy.

During the annual Saban Forum at the Bookings Institution in December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even suggested the mogul use his platform to initiate Middle East peace talks.

“Next time,” Saban quipped.

Humble beginnings

He blazed an improbable path. When Saban was 12, his Jewish family fled his native Egypt amid political tensions, resettling in Tel Aviv, where his father eked out a living. “He sold pencils, door to door, and sometimes he even had erasers,” Saban said.

His formal education ended with a high school diploma. He served in the Israel Defense Forces and joined a band, much to the dismay of his father who dreamed of his son becoming a lawyer — not a bass guitarist (“A lousy one,” Saban added.).

Shuki Levy, left, and Haim Saban, partners in Saban Productions, take a break in their Studio City sound studio in 1986. Joe Vitti / Los Angeles Times Shuki Levy, left, and Haim Saban, partners in Saban Productions, take a break in their Studio City sound studio in 1986. Shuki Levy, left, and Haim Saban, partners in Saban Productions, take a break in their Studio City sound studio in 1986. (Joe Vitti / Los Angeles Times)

He thrived as a concert promoter, then as a record producer in Paris before migrating to the U.S. in 1983. He and his music-writing partner, Shuki Levy, composed zippy tunes for cartoons.

“If someone asked, ‘What do you do for a living?’, I would say, ‘I do music for cartoons,’ ” Saban said, adding that such a statement would provoke “a strong sense of sympathy towards me,” he said. “They thought I was suffering, but let me tell you ... it was a really good living.”

At that time, Hollywood executives regarded Saban as just another two-bit player.

That didn’t faze him.

“He is unbelievably dogged and determined — he will just keep driving until he achieves his desired result,” Chernin said.

Veteran children’s television executive Margaret Loesch added: “No one works harder than Haim.… He can be like a street vendor. If you walk away, he’ll say: ‘Wait, what about this?’ ”

That’s what happened with “Power Rangers.”

“I’m laying in bed in my hotel room in Japan. At the time there is no Netflix, no cable, no nothing — just three channels playing game shows,” Saban said of the serendipitous 1984 business trip. “All of the sudden there were these five kids in spandex fighting monsters. Don’t ask me why, but I fell in love. It was so campy!”

Because the ranger kids wore helmets with masks during fight scenes, Saban figured he could dub the show into English to produce an inexpensive American hit. He acquired the rights, but executives in Los Angeles were unimpressed.

Making a deal

By the early 1990s, Loesch was building the Fox Kids programming block for Rupert Murdoch’s upstart network. In search of material, she visited Saban because he had acquired rights to cartoons from around the world. He already had a few shows on the air, including "Samurai Pizza Cats" and an "X-Men" cartoon for Fox.

He parked her in a conference room with a stack of videocassettes, but none of the shows piqued her interest. She told Saban she was looking for something “quirky and different, with comedy and action” that would appeal to boys.

“He said, ‘Just a moment, dahling.’ Then he ran down the hall,” Loesch recalled. “He literally came running back with a video and he said, ‘Take a look at this, but don’t be mad at me if you don’t like it.’ ”

It was the Japanese original, “Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger.” Loesch was sold, but her superiors at Fox were not. “They were aghast,” she said. The network head refused to provide the budget necessary to produce the show. “Haim put up the money himself,” she said.