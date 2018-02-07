Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong reaches deal to buy L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribune

Griffin himself was sacked a few months later after he brought in Michael Ferro, a Chicago investor and then-owner of the Chicago Sun-Times. Ferro installed Justin Dearborn as CEO, and they renamed the company Tronc. Last summer, Dearborn fired a handful of top Times editors, including the previous publisher/editor, Davan Maharaj. He then hired Levinsohn, who was placed on unpaid leave in January after National Public Radio reported that he was a defendant in two sexual harassment suits before he joined The Times.