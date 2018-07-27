CBS vows to investigate Leslie Moonves sexual harassment claims

CBS’ board on Friday addressed allegations that Chief Executive Leslie Moonves may be accused of sexual harassment, claims that are expected to be contained in a report that investigative reporter Ronan Farrow has been working on for several months.
“All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” CBS’ independent directors said in the statement that doesn’t specifically mention Moonves or the report. “The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”
The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Farrow, after months of investigation, would publish the Moonves story in the New Yorker on Friday. CBS shares dropped more than 5% on the news of the expected report.
The independent directors, in their statement, also noted that the sexual harassment article came during a particularly bitter public fight between the company’s management and board and CBS controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. The board seemed to suggest — but did not state — that it believed Redstone was planning to use the report to discredit Moonves.
“The timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company’s very public legal dispute,” the CBS directors said. “While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members. Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners.”
A spokesperson for Moonves was not immediately available for comment.