'A Wrinkle in Time' takes on 'Black Panther' in a Disney box-office matchup

Walt Disney Co. is in the enviable position of having two major films — both of which feature diverse casts and African American directors — vying for the No. 1 position at the domestic box office. The downside is the possibility that "Black Panther" might steal some of "A Wrinkle in Time's" thunder as the Burbank entertainment giant tries to launch a new live-action franchise. Either way, Disney will have the top film at the box office for the fourth straight weekend.