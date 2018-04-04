Advertisement

Movie ticket sales set global record $40.6 billion in 2017 but dipped in U.S. and Canada

Daniel Miller
By
Apr 04, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Global box office revenue rose 5% last year. (Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images)

Worldwide movie box office revenue topped $40 billion for the first time last year, even as moviegoing continued to drop in the U.S. and Canada, reflecting consumers' growing embrace of home entertainment options, according to a new report.

The global box office haul rose 5% last year to $40.6 billion, and an increased portion of revenue came from overseas markets, whose receipts rose 7% to $29.5 billion, according to the report from the Motion Picture Assn. of America, the lobbying group that represents the six biggest movie studios. In 2016, worldwide revenues had grown just 1%.

The international growth was led by China, which rebounded last year after a slowdown in 2016, when the market was hurt by subpar films and governmental scrutiny of fraudulent box office data, among other issues. Revenue in China was up 20% to $7.9 billion, making it the largest international market outside the U.S. and Canada.

A variety of factors helped the Chinese market, among them an improvement in the performance of local productions, led by the blockbuster "Wolf Warrior 2," which grossed more than $850 million there. The about-face is a welcome sign for Hollywood studios, who in recent years have increasingly tailored their movies to appeal to Chinese audiences.

Latin America's box office also surged last year, increasing 22% in 2017, with Brazil and Mexico leading the growth.

The picture wasn't so rosy in the U.S. and Canada. Receipts fell 2% to $11.1 billion — even as the average ticket price increased 4% to a record $8.97. Meanwhile, revenue from 3-D films was down by 18% to $1.3 billion, the lowest figure since 2009 and a further sign of how the much-hyped format has faded in popularity.

Overall, attendance dropped 6% to 1.24 billion admissions, marking a 22-year low, according to National Assn. of Theatre Owners data.

Per capita attendance in the coveted 12-to-17 and 18-to-24 demographics was down sharply compared to the 2016 survey. However, the MPAA said its methodology for collecting demographic data changed for this year's report from a phone system to an online survey, making year-to-year comparisons difficult.

The domestic declines were reflective of serious challenges faced by the movie business.

Cinemas, more than ever, find themselves competing for the attention of American consumers who are saturated with entertainment options — including professional sports, video games and mobile- and home-viewing options for film and television.

Reflecting the changing media environment, the MPAA report said that U.S. consumers' home entertainment spending increased 20% to $13.7 billion. And the average amount of time an American consumer spent viewing media on a mobile platform increased 49% between 2013 and 2017.

The troubling domestic theatrical trend has continued so far in 2018: ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada are down 5% compared to the same period last year, despite the high-profile hit "Black Panther," which has grossed more than $650 million domestically and $1.2 billion overall, according to data from Comscore.

