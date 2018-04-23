Netflix is selling $1.9 billion of junk bonds to fund more shows

Netflix had $6.5 billion of long-term debt as of March 31, $1.6 billion of which came from its largest-ever dollar-denominated sale in October. Its debt was 7.4 times Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, according to Moody's, which uses adjusted figures for the 12-month period that ended March 31. The debt should drop to "comfortably" less than five times Ebitda by the end of 2020 as Netflix continues to boost subscribers and revenue, Moody's analyst Neil Begley said in an April 11 report.