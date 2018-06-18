Veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times

Norman Pearlstine, who has spent 50 years in journalism helping shape some of the nation’s most prominent publications — including Time Inc. magazines, Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal — on Monday was named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.
It was the first major move by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who completed his $500-million purchase of The Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanish-language Hoy and several community papers from Chicago newspaper company Tronc.
During the last two months, Pearlstine, 75, has served as an advisor to Soon-Shiong, charged with creating a transition plan. He will now help execute that plan.
“Not only does he have amazing experience with the full knowledge of how a newsroom runs — but he’s amazingly modern and forward-looking,” Soon-Shiong said. “There’s no agenda, other than to make this the best journalistic institution. We’re lucky to be able to capture him.”
Pearlstine becomes The Times’ fourth top editor in less than a year and its 18th since the paper began publishing in 1881. He succeeds Jim Kirk, a Chicago newsman whose seven-month tenure came during a period of corporate upheaval that culminated with the sale of The Times. Rather than accept a smaller role, Kirk decided to leave the paper.
Monday begins a new chapter for the 136-year-old institution. Soon-Shiong has pledged to invest in The Times and return it to its former stature — but the change comes at a challenging time for print publications. Advertisers have shifted their buys to internet giants Google and Facebook. And while better-resourced East Coast rivals have been expanding their base of digital subscribers, The Times has struggled with clunky technology.
“One of the great things that comes with Patrick’s ownership, with local ownership and a willingness to invest, is that it brings a period of stability,” Pearlstine said in an interview.
“I’m lucky as hell to have this opportunity, and I feel confident that this is somewhere I think I can be helpful.”
Pearlstine met Soon-Shiong a few years ago, when Pearlstine was vice chairman at Time Inc. He said he was intrigued by Soon-Shiong’s efforts at NantWorks to develop artificial intelligence. Pearlstine flew to California to check out the work but it wasn’t ready to be deployed commercially.
After Soon-Shiong announced his purchase of The Times in February, the two men reconnected. Pearlstine joined as a consultant in April, with marching orders to identify and recruit a top editor and other senior newsroom leaders. He was also tasked with drafting a coverage plan.
Tronc executives asked Pearlstine to stay clear of the third-floor newsroom at The Times’ downtown headquarters, so he operated out of an office on the sixth floor. He said he’s met with 70 current and former employees of The Times and started cultivating relationships with members of his soon-to-be staff.
“Despite all of the things that have happened, this remains an extraordinary place,” he said. “The challenge is to use what remains a quite large staff, by industry standards, and have it add as much value as possible. We need to focus on high-value information.”
Soon-Shiong has aimed high. He offered two former L.A. Times alums — Marty Baron, executive editor of the Washington Post and Dean Baquet, executive editor of the New York Times — the top job “knowing that it was a long shot.”
He even invited Baquet to his Brentwood home, which has a private basketball court. “I let him shoot a few shots to see if I could convince him,” Soon-Shiong said. “I said we’ll play HORSE and if I win, you’re gonna have to stay.”
Other top prospects were hesitant to join The Times with its revolving door of managers. “From anyone from the outside looking in, there has just been a lot of turmoil,” Pearlstine said, noting that part of his challenge is to prove “that the turmoil is behind us.”
Pearlstine offered to stay on even after the sale closed. He cautioned Soon-Shiong against rushing one of his most important decisions.
“We thought that there was risk in trying to fill that job before we had a clear understanding of the staff … and a clear understanding of what the mission was,” Pearlstine said.
They discussed an interim role for Pearlstine, but quickly dismissed that idea.
“We’ve had enough interims,” Soon-Shiong said. “He’ll be here as long as he wants.”
Still, at 75, Pearlstine acknowledges that he might be in the job only a year or two.
“I’m realistic that one of the most important things I can do is to find my successor,” he said. “I think we will have a better idea of what the next generation of leadership is after we have done some more work and, frankly, after we have done some more listening.”
Soon-Shiong also announced that Chris Argentieri, currently the general manager of The Times, will become chief operating officer of the California Times, the new corporate moniker for the group of publications that Soon-Shiong acquired. Jeffrey Light will remain publisher and editor of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pearlstine said he is energized by his new task. He has lost 50 pounds in the last year and has taken up boxing in a gym. He plans to find an apartment in the greater Los Angeles area, perhaps close to The Times’ soon-to-be headquarters in El Segundo.
He said his wife, Jane Boon, will divide her time between Los Angeles, New York and their apartment in Vancouver. She is a native of Canada.
Pearlstine, who grew up in a small town outside of Philadelphia, has long been a fixture in New York media circles, where he is known for his intelligence, sharp wit and longevity in a business that tends to wear people out.
His long career has not been without controversy. In 2005, while serving as editor in chief of Time Inc., he was harshly criticized for turning over subpoenaed notes of reporter Matthew Cooper to a federal grand jury hearing evidence into the identification of Valerie Plame as a CIA agent. Pearlstine defended the action, saying that Time Inc. had spent millions of dollars fighting the special counsel in the matter and “lost every round.” The Supreme Court had refused to hear the case. Pearlstine left Time Inc. later that year.
In his 2007 book, “Off the Record: The Press, the Government, and the War over Anonymous Sources,” Pearlstine wrote that it was his most difficult decision in his career as an editor. (President Trump in April pardoned I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the government official who was found guilty on multiple charges in connection with the leak investigation.)
He started in journalism in 1967 as a copy boy at the New York Times, a few months after earning his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He moved to the Wall Street Journal in 1968, where he worked for the next decade, including a stint in Los Angeles. He became executive editor of Forbes magazine in 1978, a job he held for two years. But, in 1980, he returned to the Journal, where he launched the paper’s Asian edition, served as managing editor from 1983 to 1991 and then as executive editor for a year.
After leaving the Journal in 1992, he worked to launch the magazine “Smart Money” for Dow Jones & Co. and Hearst Corp. He became editor in chief at Time Inc. in 1995, overseeing such publications as Time, People, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly. That job brought him frequently to L.A. When he left in 2005, Time Inc. boasted more than 150 magazine titles.
“I’ve had more great jobs than anyone I know, so I’ve been very fortunate,” he said.
He then spent five years as chief content officer for Bloomberg L.P. and served as chairman of Bloomberg Businessweek after the company acquired that magazine. He returned to Time Inc. as vice chairman in 2016, but he retired a year later as the company, reeling from a loss of subscribers and advertisers, prepared for a sale.
At The Times, Pearlstine will be looking to rebuild the newsroom and restore the organization’s reputation. He replaces Kirk, who came onboard Aug. 21, when Tronc sacked four top editors. He served in an interim capacity until November, when Lewis D’Vorkin was brought in from Forbes to lead the newsroom.
D’Vorkin’s three-month tenure was disastrous, marked by clashes with staff and a vote by the newsroom to unionize, the first time in the paper’s 136 years. Tronc bounced D’Vorkin and, in late January, the company named Kirk editor in chief. About 10 days later, Tronc announced its deal to sell the California News Group to Soon-Shiong.
Pearlstine said he invited Kirk to stay in another capacity, but Kirk declined.
"It's unfortunate but I understand that new ownership wants to go in a different direction,” Kirk said. “I’ve had a terrific but short run. … . We've done some great work, I'm happy about that.”
Times staff writer Andrea Chang contributed to this report.
FOR THE RECORD
12:02 p.m.: An earlier version of this story stated that I. Lewis Scooter Libby leaked information in connection to the Valerie Plame investigation. He was found guilty of multiple charges in connection with the investigation.