'Today' co-anchor Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News

Veteran anchor Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News, according to a memo sent to staffers on Wednesday.

Hall decided to depart the program instead of taking a new role at “Today” as part of a new multi-year contract. She recently learned she would be losing her co-anchor slot on the 9 a.m. hour of “Today.” The morning program is being cut by an hour to make room for a new daytime talk show with Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor who signed with NBC News.

Hall, 46, made history on “Today” when in 2014 she became the first African American woman to serve as a co-anchor in the program’s 65-year history. In addition to being seen daily in the 9 a.m. hour, she was a frequent fill-in for main co-anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

Hall first joined NBC News in 2007 after local news stints in Chicago and Dallas. She was also seen daily as a daytime news anchor on cable network MSNBC.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement provided by NBC News. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

“Today” weather anchor Al Roker will continue to co-anchor the 9 a.m. hour until the program is replaced in the fall, an NBC News representative said. If Kelly’s new program airs at 10 a.m., the “Today” co-hosts in that hour, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, will move to 9 a.m.

No decision has been made on the replacement for Hall on MSNBC.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio