Ticketmaster schemes with scalpers so you pay more, report says

At the convention, a Ticketmaster “resale director” held a session closed to the media, CBC reported. “The audience heard that Ticketmaster has developed a professional reseller program and within the past year launched TradeDesk, a web-based inventory-management system for scalpers,” CBC reported. “TradeDesk allows scalpers to upload large quantities of tickets purchased from Ticketmaster's site and quickly list them again for resale. With the click of a button, scalpers can hike or drop prices on reams of tickets on Ticketmaster's site based on their assessment of fan demand.”