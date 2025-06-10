Advertisement
Free admission offered at these California national parks and forests on Juneteenth

Two people look out at the ocean
Hikers stand atop a cliff at Inspiration Point on Anacapa Island, Channel Islands National Park.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Juneteenth, an official national holiday since 2021, brings with it free admission to all national parks and forests.

It will be one of just seven such days when admission is free at national parks and five days for national forests.

The holiday celebrates the last American slaves to be officially freed. They were freed by Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued.

In Southern California, participating National Park Service locations include Joshua Tree, Death Valley, Channel Islands, Cabrillo National Monument, Yosemite and many more.

For those who can’t make it to national parks on Juneteenth, free access will be available on three more days this year: Aug. 4, Sep. 27 and Nov. 11.

Land managed by the U.S. Forest Service will also offer free entry on the last two of these three days.

Other fees for parking, tours and the like will still apply.

If California residents prefer to visit state parks, they can get in for free via a pass available at any library that grants free access to more than 200 parks every day of the year.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

