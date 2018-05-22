Timeline: The Redstones' many battles for Viacom ... and now CBS

The behind-the-scenes battle for CBS has been filled with more twists and turns than many of the scripted dramas on the company’s TV network. Shari Redstone , leading the charge for the Redstone family, and Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves have been locked in a war over whether CBS Corp. will merge with Viacom Inc., also controlled by the Redstones.

But for all the boardroom intrigue and legal maneuverings on both sides, CBS’ uncertain future is just the latest conflict for the Redstone family. The last three years have also seen longtime head Sumner Redstone step down as chairman, lawsuits contesting his mental competency and the ouster of Viacom Chairman and CEO Philippe Dauman .

Here’s a look back on the Redstones’ previous battles, and the latest on the fight for CBS.

READ MORE: Leslie Moonves helped make CBS a TV juggernaut, but the brawl over a Viacom merger could lead to his exit »

Succession speculation begins

Amid reports about his declining health, then 92-year-old Sumner Redstone issues a statement confirming that his successor as chairman of CBS and Viacom will be chosen by the boards of both companies, “and not by any individual.” Speculation then also begins about whether CBS and Viacom may merge nine years after the companies split in 2006.

After being removed as his primary caretaker and kicked out of his Beverly Park mansion, Redstone’s former companion Manuela Herzer files a lawsuit seeking to have the mogul found mentally incompetent. She said she wanted to return to his home and manage his care. His lawyers counter the suit was a ploy to avoid being cut out of his will.

Although requests for medical tests of Redstone are waived in court, one of Viacom and CBS’ major stockholders still wants that information. GAMCO Investors Chief Executive Mario Gabelli calls on both media companies to disclose Redstone’s health condition so that investors can decide whether Redstone can continue as chairman.

The board members of Viacom and CBS are sued by an investor, E.F. Greenberg, who accuses the media companies of protecting the interests of Redstone at the expense of corporate shareholders. In addition to Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, other defendants named in the suit include Dauman and Moonves. Three days later, a judge orders an exam of Sumner Redstone.

Following intense questioning about his health fueled by disclosures that came out of Herzer’s lawsuit, Redstone resigns as chairman of Viacom and CBS. The latter’s board members vote unanimously to elect Moonves as chairman. The sailing is not as smooth at Viacom, where Shari Redstone is the only board member not to vote for her father’s longtime No. 2, CEO Dauman, to become chairman of Viacom.

Viacom announces that it is exploring a sale of a minority stake in Paramount Pictures to raise money to prop up the company’s flagging fortunes. The possible sale comes as the legal battle over Sumner Redstone’s compentency continues in court.

Sumner Redstone with his now-former companions, Sydney Holland, left, and Manuela Herzer, in 2013. Billy Bennight / Zumapress.com

Days after Sumner Redstone gives a videotaped deposition to fend off questions about his mental competency in the suit brought by former companion Herzer — which includes him stating, “I hate her,” and, “I want Manuela out of my life” — the lawsuit is dismissed.

Shari and Sumner Redstone move to have Dauman and his attorney George Abrams removed as trustees of National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family investment vehicle that holds the controlling shares of Viacom and CBS. (It’s later revealed that that decision was prompted by the Redstone family’s alarm over Dauman’s plan to sell a stake in Paramount.) Dauman and Abrams file suit days later, claiming that Sumner Redstone is being manipulated by his daughter. A month later, Sumner and Shari attempt to have both men removed from the Viacom board with an eye toward ousting Dauman as chairman of the company.

Speculation about CBS and Viacom merging begins to heat up, with Moonves seen as a likely candidate to lead the combined companies thanks to CBS’ continued success (and Dauman’s unclear future at Viacom).

Sumner Redstone, from left, Les Moonves and Philippe Dauman at a 2007 event, the year after CBS and Viacom split. Mark Von Holden / Associated Press

Dauman resigns, receiving a $75-million settlement in the process. Longtime Viacom chief operating officer Tom Dooley is elected to replace Dauman as interim CEO.

Just one month after appointing him interim CEO, Viacom announces that Dooley will step down from his post. The same day, the company announces that Paramount Pictures is on track to lose $450 million that fiscal year.

Sumner and Shari Redstone go on the record in favor of merging the two companies with a letter sent to the boards of directors of Viacom and CBS. “We believe that a combination of CBS and Viacom might offer substantial synergies that would allow the combined company to respond even more aggressively and effectively to the challenges of the changing entertainment and media landscape," the Redstones write.

Moonves soon emerges as the Redstones’ top choice to lead CBS and Viacom.

Robert Bakish, Viacom’s head of international operations, is named acting president and chief executive, becoming the company’s third CEO in less than three months. He takes the job on a more permanent basis in December. Tapping an insider for the post signals that Viacom’s board is open to a reunion with CBS

Shari Redstone surprises investors when she abruptly scraps the proposed CBS-Viacom merger. “After careful assessment and meetings with the leadership of both companies, we have concluded this is not the right time to merge the companies,” she and her father write in a letter to the Viacom and CBS directors.

Sumner Redstone announces he will step down from the Viacom board after the company’s annual meeting in February 2017. Although he will continue to serve as chairman emeritus, he will no longer hold a voting role.

Shari Redston at the grand opening of Viacom's Hollywood office in January 2017 shortly after Bob Bakish is named CEO. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Viacom

After digging into the inner workings of Viacom’s businesses to diagnose myriad problems, Bakish announces a massive reorganization of Viacom’s cable channels that will focus on “flagship brands” like MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. He also announces plans to concentrate more of Paramount’s slate on films with ties to Viacom’s TV channels.

After several weeks of reports, a potential Viacom-CBS merger begins to take shape when both companies’ boards decide to form special committees to evaluate whether a consolidation of the two media companies would benefit shareholders.

CBS makes a low-ball bid to buy Viacom, making an all-stock offer placed at a lower valuation than its current market capitalization of about $12.2 billion. The deal stipulates that Moonves would run the combined company for at least two years. The offer reportedly upsets Shari Redstone as tensions begin to rise. Redstone wants her hand-picked lieutenant, Bakish, to have a prominent role in the merged company — but Moonves viewed that as a nonstarter. Days later, Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion.

As talks stall over price and Bakish’s role, CNBC reports that Shari Redstone would oust Moonves as CBS boss if he refuses to go along with the merger. The report ignites tensions and CBS soon issues a terse response: “The industry and the marketplace know Leslie Moonves’ record and we think it speaks for itself.”

After a special committee of its board formally rejects the CBS-Viacom merger, CBS chooses the “nuclear option,” as one analyst calls it, and sues to strip the Redstone family of its controlling stake in CBS. The company specifically asks for a temporary restraining order to prevent Shari Redstone and National Amusements from using their influence on the CBS board — a move that CBS board members alleged would harm shareholders and the company.

CBS Chairman Les Moonves at the network's annual upfront presentation on May 17 in New York City. Jeffrey R. Staab / CBS

In the midst of the legal battle for CBS, Moonves appears at the network’s annual upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall in New York City — prompting a rare standing ovation from Madison Avenue. “How’s your week been?” he quips to the crowd. Meanwhile, in Delaware, a judge issues an order preventing any changes to the CBS board hours after the Redstone family unilaterally voted to change CBS’ bylaws to require a 90% vote of the board for important matters.

A judge refuses to issue a temporary restraining order sought by CBS against the Redstone family. However, Wall Street is less than thrilled about the Redstones’ victory, and CBS shares fall to $51.61, down from $60.53 in December 2017. Meanwhile, CBS board members not associated with the Redstones vote to dilute CBS shares in a move that would essentially strip the Redstone family of its control. The vote was 11-3 against the Redstone family. However, the move must be approved by a judge in Delaware.