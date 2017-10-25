Actress Natassia Malthe says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2008

Actress Natassia Malthe became the latest woman to come forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Malthe said Wednesday that the Weinstein Co. cofounder raped her at the Sanderson Hotel in London in February 2008.

Malthe brought forth the accusations at a news conference held with her attorney, Gloria Allred, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan.

Allred represents a number of women who are accusing Weinstein of harassment or sexual assault.

Among them is Mimi Haleyi, a production assistant on a Weinstein Co. TV show who said Tuesday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.

Haleyi said the attack occurred during a visit to Weinstein’s apartment in New York when she was in her 20s. After she fought off his advances, she said, the mogul forced himself on her and performed oral sex. She tried to deter him by telling him she was menstruating, but he persisted, she said.

Also this week, actress Dominique Huett said Weinstein sexually abused her in 2010 in Beverly Hills and she sued his company for negligence, marking the first civil suit over his alleged abuses since the scandal came to light. Huett is represented by Florida-based attorney Jeffrey Herman.

More than half a dozen women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or rape and more than 50 women have publicly detailed a range of inappropriate behavior by the mogul. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London have opened criminal investigations.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein said that “allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied.”

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio