Pioneering media mogul and L.A. philanthropist Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86

Andrew Jerrold Perenchio, the man behind the curtain who deftly pulled the levers of power to create cultural defining media events, propel political candidates, collect masterpiece artworks and become one of the richest men in Los Angeles, has died. He was 86. The enigmatic Bel Air billionaire, known to his friends as “Jerry,” lived in a mansion that was familiar to millions of television viewers as the home of the fictional Clampett clan of the 1960s television sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.” He died Tuesday at his home after a five-month battle with lung cancer, according to a spokesperson for the family. Perenchio in late 2014 announced that he would leave much of his collection — at least 47 works valued at more than $500 million — to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. His holdings include paintings by Claude Monet, Edouard Manet and Pablo Picasso. "L.A. is my home, and I wanted to leave it to a museum here," he told The Times in 2014. The bequest was scheduled to go into effect after his death — but with a major string attached: The museum must complete construction of a new building and, in 2016, he promised $25 million to that effort. In his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Perenchio developed a shrewd sophistication that made him a giant in the industry. His vision and unerring gut instincts, once described as an ability to “see around corners,” was legendary in an industry that now relies on marketing, research and digital data. He inspired a generation of top executives in Hollywood by placing big bets that almost always paid off. As a talent agent in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, Perenchio’s firm represented such stars as Andy Williams, Glen Campbell and Henry Mancini. As a promoter in the ‘70s, he staged the historic clash of heavyweight boxers Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, then orchestrated the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. David Ng and Suzanne Muchnic As a junior talent agent at MCA a half-century ago, Jerry Perenchio was assigned to accompany British actor Charles Laughton as he toured the U.S. giving staged theatrical readings. In his off-hours, Laughton wanted to visit art museums, and Perenchio went along with him. A lifelong fascination... As a junior talent agent at MCA a half-century ago, Jerry Perenchio was assigned to accompany British actor Charles Laughton as he toured the U.S. giving staged theatrical readings. In his off-hours, Laughton wanted to visit art museums, and Perenchio went along with him. A lifelong fascination... (David Ng and Suzanne Muchnic) (David Ng and Suzanne Muchnic) A successful film producer in the ‘80s, Perenchio helped bring to the big screen such iconic films as “Blade Runner” and “Driving Miss Daisy.” He briefly owned the Loews theater chain and became Malibu's largest landowner. During the ‘90s, he transformed a cash-strapped TV company, Univision Communications, into the nation's dominant Spanish-language media conglomerate. When he sold Univision in 2007, Perenchio had parlayed his initial $33-million investment into a $1.3-billion payout. Forbes recently estimated his net worth at $2.7 billion. He did business on his terms – not anyone else's. That was keeping with his “Rules of the Road,” a list of business maxims that he demanded his executives follow. Typed single-spaced, in all capital letters, his 20 no-nonsense rules were quintessential Perenchio. They include: No. 1: Stay Clear of the Press. No Interviews, No Panels, No Speeches, No comments. Stay Out of the Spotlight – It Fades Your Suit.

No. 3: Never Rehire Anyone.

No. 8: Take Options, Never Give Them.

No. 12: When you Suit Up Each Day It's to Play in Yankee Stadium or Dodger Stadium. Think Big.

No. 20: Always, Always take the High Road. Be Tough but Fair and Never Lose Your Sense of Humor. Perenchio's penchant for privacy was particularly unusual in the land of high-octane egos and personal publicists. Until 2014, he refused to allow his photograph to be taken and The Times would publish the same 1982 file photo that depicted a robust man in his early 50s — even decades later when he had become a white-haired man in his 70s. The dated image, and the newspaper's plight, amused Perenchio, according to his lieutenants. He gave money to scores of candidates and political action committees. He served on the board of directors for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. He contributed more than $3 million to assist Carly Fiorina's 2016 bid for president and was one of the earliest and largest financial backers of U.S. Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. He also supported former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sen. Diane Feinstein, former Mayor Richard Riordan and former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Over the years, he gave more than $30 million to candidates, political causes and the Republican National Committee. Perenchio also donated tens of millions of dollars to charities, foundations and building projects, including Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His contributions to charitable organizations were nearly impossible to tabulate because most were given under the veil of "anonymous." "He was one of the most generous people whom I've ever met, and yet, in a town where everyone wants to take credit for everything, he refused to take credit for a lifetime of achievements," Mark Gold, now an associate vice chancellor at UCLA, said in 2008. "He was really quite extraordinary." Perenchio was born into a Fresno family of vintners Dec. 20, 1930, the only child of Andrew Joseph and Dorothea Harvey Perenchio. He adored his Italian-immigrant grandfather, John Battista Perenchio, who was a fresh-fruit broker who founded the Fresno Grape Exchange and a winery in nearby Reedley. There he was schooled in the fine art of business. Years later, Perenchio would reminisce to his subordinates about how he would help his grandfather fill orders by loading heavy baskets of freshly picked grapes into a truck bed. "Sixty bushels, we stop now," said young Perenchio. "No," said his grandfather. "We give them 63. They're our friends, the Mondavis." His parents enrolled the 15-year-old Perenchio into an elite Los Angeles prep school called the Black-Foxe Military Academy. His two dozen classmates voted him "Biggest Showman and Promoter" and "Teller of Tall Tales." In 1949, he graduated from the Hancock Park school, which has since been razed. His father, in the 1950s, helped manage the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, which gave Perenchio a front-row look at show business. When he attended UCLA, he started his own business, "Party Management," which booked bands and catered celebrations. He graduated from UCLA in 1954 with a degree in business. That same year, he married Robin Gardner Green. They would have three children. In 1955, Perenchio entered the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. He earned his wings as a single-engine jet fighter pilot and became a flight instructor at Gary Air Force Base in Texas. A year after his discharge in 1957, he began his long career in Hollywood. He joined the Music Corp. of America, the behemoth run by the powerful Lew Wasserman. The company had its tentacles seemingly everywhere: booking bands, producing movies, distributing TV shows and representing talent.

"He learned a lot from Lew Wasserman," singer Andy Williams, a longtime friend of Perenchio's, told The Times in 2006. "Jerry was an MCA man. He was always very well dressed and very well mannered." Perenchio was decidedly old-school. Wasserman instructed his agents to promote the talent, not themselves, a mandate that Perenchio would later incorporate into his own "Rules of the Road." In 1962, under pressure from the antitrust division of the Justice Department, Wasserman was forced to divest MCA's talent agency from its booming studio business. That would be a turning point for 31-year-old Perenchio. He left MCA and opened his own talent agency on Sunset Boulevard after aggressively scooping up many of MCA's marquee musicians, including Williams, Campbell, Henry Mancini, Johnny Mathis, Sergio Mendes and the Kingston Trio. A few years later, he merged Perenchio Artists with the Hugh French Agency, which represented such stars as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Their boutique firm, Chartwell Artists, had plenty of pull. Perenchio arranged Elton John's first trip to the U.S. after he heard an early recording. In 1969, Perenchio entered the big leagues of match-making. He introduced Clifford and Stuart Perlman, the owners of Lum's Inc., to the founder of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The meeting led to the $60-million sale of the casino, and, for an afternoon's work, Perenchio collected an $800,000 fee. That whetted his appetite for a high-rolling life. His most audacious deal was in 1971, the matchup between Ali and Frazier in New York's Madison Square Garden. A Chicago boxing promoter had called Perenchio's office in New York, offering the fight. A young agent working for Perenchio, Howard Rose, remembered tracking down his boss at a London hotel to ask. The offer had come with a catch. Perenchio would have to guarantee the $5-million purse if he wanted to be the promoter for the big fight. “He didn't even hesitate. He said, 'Tell them, I'm in',” Rose later recalled. Perenchio approached Jack Kent Cooke, then owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, who bankrolled the event. They sold rights to broadcast the “Fight of Champions” to regional concert promoters who booked local theaters that could capture the closed-circuit TV feed. To whip up media interest, Perenchio recruited Frank Sinatra to serve as a ringside photographer for Life magazine and Burt Lancaster to be the announcer. Thousands of people poured into such venues as the Forum in Los Angeles, then owned by Cooke, to see the historic match, helping to deliver a $2-million profit to the promoters — an enormous sum at the time. The event helped carve a new niche in TV sports. “He created this aura of entertainment around the sport of boxing,” Rose said. “He turned it into show business and took it to the masses.” Two years later, Perenchio drummed up another media event, the “Battle of the Sexes,” by pitting Riggs, an aging male tennis champion, with a feminist King, who was at the top of her game. Perenchio had “extraordinary instincts,” said Alan Horn, now chairman of Walt Disney Studios, who went to work for Perenchio in 1973. “He said, ‘We've got to market this as a confrontation between male chauvinism and women's liberation.' ... He was always ahead of everyone else.” That same year Perenchio joined legendary television producer Norman Lear, who introduced to America such enduring shows as “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son” and “Maude.” “Jerry was tough, terribly smart and terribly straightforward,” Lear told The Times in 2006. Lear had been working with his producing partner, Bud Yorkin, but Lear said, “Neither of us were business people. But when Jerry joined us, he made it a business.” In 1974, with about $50,000, Lear and Perenchio formed a new production company, TAT, where they produced “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.” Perenchio experimented with “on-demand” television — a concept of home theater that has since become a reality, thanks to Netflix and pay-TV companies that deliver movies to consumers’ at home. Nearly four decades ago, Perenchio tried to create such a service, called National Subscription Television, that would let viewers watch first-run movies and marquee sporting events at home. He began buying TV stations to form his network, but it sputtered because the technology wasn’t advanced enough to deliver shows without rampant piracy. He and Lear in 1982 put together $25 million to acquire a second-tier studio, Avco Embassy Pictures. Full of bravado, Perenchio told The Times that year that Embassy would become “a major company. We're going to model ourselves after ourselves.” They merged it with their TV businesses and sharpened their film credentials by distributing such movies as “Blade Runner,” “This is Spinal Tap” and “A Chorus Line.” In 1985, he sold Embassy, with its rich library of Lear television shows, to Coca-Cola for $485 million. He and Lear became enormously wealthy. Next he put together an investment group that paid $165 million to acquire the storied Loews theater chain. The group nearly doubled their money the following year when Perenchio sold the theaters to Tri-Star Pictures for $300 million. Perenchio's timing was perfect. The federal government had just relaxed rules that previously had prevented movie studios, including Tri-Star, from distributing pictures and owning theaters. With the restriction lifted, a new class of buyers was created. Perenchio in 1986 bought the Kirkeby Estate in Bel Air, the mansion seen in the CBS sit-com "The Beverly Hillbillies," for nearly $14 million. He spent millions of dollars more to buy adjacent lots and make renovations to create a Versailles-like palace that accommodated his pricey art collection and a cellar for one of California's largest private wine collections. Last summer, he purchased for $15 million the Reagans' longtime home in Bel Air following the First Lady's death. Perenchio was also one of Malibu's largest land holders through his ownership of the Malibu Bay Co. He bought 10 acres near the Malibu lagoon for a weekend retreat. The buyer is Jerry Perenchio, the billionaire businessman and former chairman of Univision, according to records obtained by The Times. Sited on 1.29 acres of grounds,... (Neal J. Leitereg) (Neal J. Leitereg) Perenchio in 1986 bought the Kirkeby Estate in Bel Air, the mansion seen in the CBS sit-com “The Beverly Hillbillies,” for nearly $14 million. He spent millions of dollars more to buy adjacent lots and make renovations to create a Versailles-like palace that accommodated his pricey art collection and a cellar for one of California's largest private wine collections. Last summer, he purchased for $15 million the Reagans’ longtime home in Bel Air following the First Lady’s death. Perenchio was also one of Malibu's largest land holders through his ownership of the Malibu Bay Co. He bought 10 acres near the Malibu lagoon for a weekend retreat. Years later, he gained notoriety when environmentalists discovered that, instead of building a passive park as Perenchio had promised coastal regulators, he had actually constructed a mini-golf course without proper permits.Naturalists fretted that runoff from his property would pollute the bay. To halt the controversy and end the legal wrangling, he said that he would donate his Malibu property to the state after both he and his wife were deceased. Perenchio was always ahead of the curve.