Amazon Prime reaches more than 100 million members, CEO Jeff Bezos says

The company also faces new threats. President Trump has complained that Amazon doesn't pay its fair share of taxes, alleging it is hurting traditional retailers, and says it gets a sweetheart deal from the post office — and if that complaint leads to new Postal Service package rates, that could drive up Amazon's delivery costs. Also, Amazon is locked in a costly price war with Walmart Inc. as the two retail behemoths fight for dominance of the $800-billion grocery business.