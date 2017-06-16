Investors on Friday effectively handed Amazon.com the $13.7 billion it agreed to pay for Whole Foods Market -- for the moment, at least.

After the companies announced the deal, Amazon’s stock jumped $28.76 a share, to $992.93.

Amazon has about 478 million shares outstanding, according to FactSet Research Systems, so the stock’s gain Friday added $13.7 billion to Amazon’s total market value. (The jump brings Amazon's market value to $475 billion.)