Online shopping giant Amazon.com said Friday that it's buying Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.
Bad news for grocery chains and big-box stores
|David Pierson
Shares of big-box retailers and grocery chains dived on news of the Amazon-Whole Foods deal.
If the deal goes through, it could also be a big blow to delivery start-ups such as Instacart, which has a partnership with Whole Foods.
Amazon's market value jumps $13.7 billion -- making the Whole Foods purchase kind of free
|James F. Peltz
Investors on Friday effectively handed Amazon.com the $13.7 billion it agreed to pay for Whole Foods Market -- for the moment, at least.
After the companies announced the deal, Amazon’s stock jumped $28.76 a share, to $992.93.
Amazon has about 478 million shares outstanding, according to FactSet Research Systems, so the stock’s gain Friday added $13.7 billion to Amazon’s total market value. (The jump brings Amazon's market value to $475 billion.)
This is an earthquake rattling through the grocery sector.... We can only imagine the technology innovation that Amazon will bring to the purchasing experience.
Amazon is buying Whole Foods Market in $13.7-billion deal
|James F. Peltz
Dropping a bombshell on the U.S. grocery industry, online shopping giant Amazon.com said Friday that it agreed to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in cash.
Amazon said it agreed to pay $42 a share for Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, which operates 460 stores in the United States, Canada and Britain, including about 85 in California, its biggest market.