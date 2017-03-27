American Airlines to buy $200 million stake in China Southern Airlines

American Airlines has agreed to pay $200 million for a stake in China Southern Airlines, one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, and expand commercial cooperation.

China Southern Airlines said in an announcement Tuesday through the Hong Kong stock exchange that the purchase will represent 2.76% of its shares.

China Southern said the purchase requires regulatory approval. It said details of closer cooperation have yet to be worked out but might include code-sharing, sales, passenger loyalty programs and sharing airport facilities.

