Condos, restaurants, an elementary school. How an 80-story skyscraper could transform Bunker Hill

Roger Vincent
By
May 30, 2018 | 3:00 AM
A rendering of the proposed $1.2-billion Angels Landing skyscraper complex on Bunker Hill that would feature hotels, residences and shops. (Handel Architiects)

Even in an era of mega real estate developments in downtown Los Angeles, the Angels Landing proposal stands out.