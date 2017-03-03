California jobless rate drops to 5.1%, as the state continues to outpace national growth

The California economy started 2017 on a strong note, with employers in January adding 9,700 jobs and the jobless rate dropping to 5.1%, according to data released by the Employment Development Department.
January was a banner month for the country — which gained a net 227,000 new jobs. But California continued its years-long trend of outpacing the national economy in job growth, piling on jobs at a year-over-year rate of 2%, faster than the national rate of 1.6%.
The unemployment rate in the state has improved markedly since January 2016, when it was 5.7%. But California’s jobless rate of 5.1% still puts it above the national rate of 4.8%.
The state’s education, health, and professional and business services sectors were the most energetic in the first month of the year, inflating their payrolls by a combined 32,300 on net.
January was less kind to workers in trade, transportation and utilities, traditionally among the state’s strongest industries. Employers in that sector cut their labor force by a net 21,100.
