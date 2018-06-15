Trump's rumored pick for CFPB chief is a Mick Mulvaney deputy with little financial policy expertise

As acting director, Mulvaney has conducted a top-to-bottom review of the agency’s enforcement, supervisory and rule-making functions. He has frozen data collection in the name of security, dropped enforcement cases and directed staff to slash next year’s budget. He also has begun referring to the agency by its formal name, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection — a move consumer advocates worry is part of a broader strategy to undermine the agency’s mandate by making it sound more bureaucratic and deemphasizing the word “consumer.”