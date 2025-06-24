Kroger, the company behind Ralphs and Food 4 Less, plans to close 60 locations

Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and other grocery chains, announced it would close stores but did not say which locations or brands.

Kroger, the parent company of California-based grocers Ralphs and Food 4 Less, plans to close 60 stores over the next 18 months.

The company announced the upcoming closures in an earnings report for last quarter, but did not specify which locations or brands would be shuttered. Kroger also owns Harris Teeter, King Soopers and other U.S. grocery chains.

The closures represent a $100-million loss for the company but will lead to a “modest financial benefit,” the company said. Employees working at the affected stores will be offered positions at other locations.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are 182 Ralphs locations and 90 Food 4 Less locations across California, according to the chains’ websites. Both chains are headquartered in Compton.

The planned closures come amid a period of turmoil for Kroger, which is valued at $48 billion and has seen an 18% jump in share prices this year. The company’s former chairman and chief executive, Rodney McMullen, abruptly stepped down in March following a probe into his personal conduct.

Kroger was also involved in a failed $25-billion merger with grocery giant Albertson’s. The deal was blocked by a federal judge late last year. Earlier this month, about 45,000 employees at Kroger and Albertsons authorized a strike to protest what they call unfair labor practices. They have not yet walked off the job.

Kroger reported net earnings of $866 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $947 million during the same period last year. Total company sales were $45.1 billion for the quarter, compared to $45.3 billion last year.

Kroger shares fell 1% Tuesday to close at $73.42.