China has a $43,000 wealth gap problem

At the high end are Shanghai and Beijing. Gross domestic product per-capita adjusted for purchasing power — one measure of average incomes — were slightly more than $53,000 last year. That's similar levels to Switzerland and the U.S. At that level, in fact, those cities would rank among the top 10 of all countries with populations of at least 3 million people, according to Bloomberg analysis of data sourced from the International Monetary Fund and China's National Bureau of Statistics.