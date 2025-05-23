In post-fire milestone, Pacific Coast Highway reopens, clearing traffic bottleneck
-
-
- Share via
In a major post-fire milestone Friday, Pacific Coast Highway reopened to traffic for the first time since the Palisades fire incinerated homes and businesses along the oceanfront in January.
The reopening of an 11-mile stretch of PCH will offer greater access to Malibu and Pacific Palisades and may ease commutes for those trying to get to Los Angeles from Ventura County and the west Valley.
The reopening also marks an important step forward in recovery efforts in the Palisades, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
At 8 a.m. Friday, authorities opened opened one lane of traffic in both directions. Officials urged caution however. Because road crews are still doing work in the area, there is a 25 mph speed limit.
Traffic is expected to be very heavy this Memorial Day weekend as people head to area beaches.
Motorists are likely to encounter a heavy security presence as authorities continue to restrict access into the burn areas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.