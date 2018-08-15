Parent of Corona beer bets $3.8 billion on U.S. love of marijuana

Marijuana once was anathema to polite society and its use harshly punished. It was popular among bohemian types such as jazz musicians, and the subject of sensationalist entertainment such as “Reefer Madness,” a 1936 film advertised with the line “Women cry for it — Men die for it.” In 1987, the revelation that federal Judge Douglas Ginsburg once sampled its charms torpedoed his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. But as decades passed — and prisons filled with otherwise law-abiding users — governments began to run up the white flag.