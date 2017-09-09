Wyck Godfrey named president of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Producer Wyck Godfrey has been named president of the Paramount Motion Picture Group, Paramount Pictures said Saturday.

Godfrey replaces Marc Evans, who served as head of the motion picture group since 2015. Paramount said Evans will transition into a production role at the studio.

Godfrey, who will report to Paramount Chief Executive Jim Gianopulos, will begin his new role in January. As president of the motion picture group, Godfrey will be responsible for the studio’s film operations, lead the creative and development group and oversee divisions such as music and casting.

Gianopulos described Godfrey as a “proven filmmaker” with “rare instincts” for producing projects and maintaining good talent relationships.

“By combining his experience and expertise with our talented production team, we feel we have the perfect mix for an exciting and rewarding future at Paramount Pictures,” Gianopulos said in a statement.

The move comes as Gianopulos tries to turn around the struggling movie studio. He came onboard as CEO in March and will have to bolster the company’s film slate with more global hits.

Godfrey comes from film and television production company Temple Hill Entertainment, which he co-founded in 2006. Temple Hill Entertainment is known mostly for teen dramas and young adult films, including the “Twilight Saga” and the Maze Runner trilogy.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga