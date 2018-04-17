Southern California News Group asks for public support — and perhaps a shift to nonprofit status — amid cuts

In a lawsuit filed in March, a minority shareholder in Digital First alleged Alden has used the publisher's money to make investments that would benefit Alden and are unrelated to journalism. On April 6, the Denver Post published its series of articles, calling on Alden to sell the paper if it couldn't support good journalism. A few days later, Neil Chase, executive editor of Digital First's Bay Area News Group, which includes the San Jose Mercury News and the East Bay Times, referred to that push for a sale in his own article: "The union that represents our employees has been saying the same thing for months. They're right."