Strawberry grower fined over treatment of immigrant farm workers

A Watsonville-area strawberry grower has been fined $2.4 million dollars and ordered to repay kickbacks and rent he demanded from Mexican workers he hired under the federal H-2A visa program, according to an administrative law judge’s order issued Monday.

Gonzalo Fernandez, who operated Fernandez Farms Inc., southeast of Watsonville, demanded kickbacks of more than $1,600 apiece from several hundred foreign workers over two picking seasons, as reimbursement for transportation and other costs of bringing the laborers from villages in Mexico, according to the court decision.

Under the federally supervised H-2A work visa program, employers must pay all of those costs and provide free housing.

“If you really need foreign workers, this is a cost you should be bearing,” said Abigail Daquiz, senior trial attorney in the Labor Department’s Seattle Office, who worked on the case. “We’re finding that in lots of different ways, employees are having to pay that back, being forced to kick it back.”

In this case, Daquiz said, “They would go and cash their paycheck at the cafeteria right on sight, and they would get in another line and pay back $100 or $200 a week until their debt was paid.”

The violations affected more than 400 workers over the 2010 and 2011 seasons, according to the decision, which outlined $1.29 million in reimbursement to the workers. Fernandez also must pay a fine of $1.1 million, according to the decision.

Fernandez charged rent in cramped trailers where workers slept in bunks, five or six to a room, Daquiz said. He also failed to pay proper piece rates and overtime for strawberries the workers picked, intimidated those who complained, coerced workers to give misleading or false statements to U.S. Department of Labor investigators and otherwise impeded the investigation, according to court documents.

Fernandez also turned away five local workers when employment was available, a violation of rules that require employers to try to fill positions from the local labor force before resorting to the visa program.

Fernandez, who no longer is in business, has been barred from participating in the federal program for three years. He and his attorneys were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

geoffrey.mohan@latimes.com

Follow me: @LATgeoffmohan

