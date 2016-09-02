Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Friday even though U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in September.

The weaker-than-expected jobs report appeared to make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

High-dividend utility stocks, which would benefit from low interest rates, rose more than the rest of the market.

Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil reversed a weeklong slump and turned higher. Marathon Oil rose 3%.

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 88 points, or 0.5%, to 18,507.

The Standard & Poor's 500 gained 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,179. The Nasdaq composite rose 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5,243.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59%.