Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher Friday even though U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in September. 

The weaker-than-expected jobs report appeared to make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. 

High-dividend utility stocks, which would benefit from low interest rates, rose more than the rest of the market. 

Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil reversed a weeklong slump and turned higher. Marathon Oil rose 3%. 

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 88 points, or 0.5%, to 18,507. 

The Standard & Poor's 500 gained 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,179. The Nasdaq composite rose 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5,243. 

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59%.

