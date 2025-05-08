Advertisement
High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#5 Beckman d. #8 San Clemente, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#4 Corona del Mar at #1 Mira Costa, 6:30 p.m.

Pool B

#3 Loyola at #2 Huntington Beach, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool B

#7 Redondo Union at #6 Newport Harbor, 12 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 2

Mater Dei at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Peninsula, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

North Torrance at Tesoro

Orange Lutheran at Warren

DIVISION 4

Santa Barbara at Corona Santiago, 4 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at Sage Hill

DIVISION 5

Newbury Park at Esperanza

Vista Murrieta at Kennedy

DIVISION 6

Village Christian at Quartz Hill

Laguna Blanca at El Toro

DIVISION 7

San Jacinto at Brea Olinda

Brentwood at San Gabriel Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Lancaster Desert Christian a Katella, 2 p.m.

Wildwood at Avalon

DIVISION 9

CAMS at San Jacinto Valley

Beverly Hills at Downey, Monday at 5 p.m.

Note: Division 1 Finals at 7 p.m. Friday, May 16 at Cerritos College; Finals in all other divisions May 16 or 17 (times and sites TBA).

