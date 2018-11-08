Massive real estate scam based in Irvine bilked people out of $100 million, FTC alleges

The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it’s looking to shut down the “largest overseas real estate investment scam” it has ever encountered: an unfinished luxury development in Belize whose owners, the agency said, bilked people out of more than $100 million.
The scheme’s perpetrators were based in Irvine, the FTC said in a complaint filed in federal district court in Maryland. It alleged that the development — called Sanctuary Belize, the Reserve or Sanctuary Bay — was advertised on national television and that telemarketers made false claims to lure consumers to buy lots.
The commission alleged the false claims included telling consumers that the development would be finished within two to five years and that their investments would quickly double or triple in value, with all money collected from the lots being plowed back into the development.
“Unfortunately, these claims were all false,” said James Kohm, assistant director of the FTC’s division of enforcement.
In its complaint, the FTC said that the development is nowhere near completion “after 12 years of promises” and that “funds are used for personal expenses or otherwise funneled to people, companies and projects unrelated to Sanctuary Belize.”
The commission filed its complaint against multiple people and companies affiliated with Sanctuary Belize, including Andris Pukke of Newport Beach. In 2006, Pukke agreed to settle a separate case brought by the FTC involving deceptive credit counseling allegations against his now-defunct firm AmeriDebt Inc.
In the Sanctuary Belize case, the FTC said a federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order freezing the assets of the defendants and prohibiting them from traveling outside the United States.
An attorney who had represented Pukke did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.