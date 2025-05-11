Some pointers on paying capital gains taxes from home sales

Dear Liz: My husband and I built a home on a hillside over 30 years ago in a desirable neighborhood with a beautiful view. We thought it would be our retirement home, but life had different plans. Now seniors, dealing with age, stairs and progressive health issues, we have been advised that selling and moving to a senior assisted living facility is the best option for us before we are forced by circumstances to move. And, we were told, it would be less expensive than having full-time, in-home care.

We are concerned that capital gains would take a big chunk out of the sales proceeds from our home, and that’s money we need to pay for assisted living. Can we use the purchase price of the vacant lot against the capital gains? Can we use the bank loan for building the house against the capital gains? Can we use the cost of an apartment or condo in an assisted living residence against the capital gains? What other things can be used against capital gains other than general home improvements?

Answer: A large gain wouldn’t just reduce the amount of money you have for the next phase of your life. It also could increase your Medicare premiums for a year, thanks to the income-related adjustment amount or IRMAA.

Advertisement

You’ll determine your potentially taxable capital gains by deducting your tax basis from your home sales proceeds. Your basis includes the purchase price of the lot and the cost of construction, plus any qualifying home improvements you’ve made over the years.

The two of you can shelter up to $500,000 of home sales profits from capital gains taxes. Capital gains also can be reduced if you have capital losses — in other words, if you’ve sold stocks or other assets for a loss.

What you do with money doesn’t affect the capital gains taxes you pay. Decades ago, you could defer capital gains by buying another home of equal or greater value, but that’s no longer the case.

Advertisement

You may have some alternatives to lessen the impact of the gains, such as an installment sale where the buyer pays over time. Another option would be renting out rather than selling your home.

A tax pro can provide guidance.

Dear Liz: I’m one of the beneficiaries named in my late relative’s will, and plan to use the money to buy a new car. Should I pay cash up front and avoid the interest charges on a loan, or set up monthly payments to help enhance my credit score (currently just under 800)?

Answer: A car loan might boost your scores, especially if you don’t already have an installment loan such as a mortgage on your credit reports. But once your credit scores are in the high 700s, you’re typically getting the best rates and terms from lenders. You’d be paying interest for no reason other than bragging rights.

Advertisement

Dear Liz: My Social Security is much higher than my husband’s. He started taking his at 62 and I started at my full retirement age of 67. If I die before him, can he start taking my Social Security at some reduced rate? My current payment before any Medicare premiums is about $3,700 and his is about $1,700.

Answer: If your husband has reached his own full retirement age by the time you die, his survivor benefit would equal 100% of what you were receiving. The survivor benefit would not be reduced because he started his own benefit early.

If you should die before he reaches full retirement age and he starts survivor benefits, the amount would be reduced for the early start.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

