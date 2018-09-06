Hospitals are fed up with drug companies, so they're starting their own

Several hospital leaders said shortages and price leaps on old drugs are managed on a near-daily basis. The cost isn't just the price of a drug, but also the clinical and staff time spent tracking the supply, looking for alternatives and changing protocols. For hospital systems that span multiple states, the shortage problems are often hyperlocal, too — in one state, morphine might be available while fentanyl is in shortage, while in another, the reverse could be true. So the one solution may not even work systemwide.