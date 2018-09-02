How two college friends rejected corporate careers to launch a start-up that makes anti-radiation cases

Subel grew up in San Diego, where his family moved from South Africa when he was 2. Subel remembers how they had little in those early years and had to find ways to make a living. Subel’s parents began by selling ties out of their trunk at local county fairs and trade shows. Eventually, they were able to invest in a kiosk, and when the World Cup came to the U.S. in 1994, they decided to open a World Cup store. The money from the soccer-themed business later enabled them to open a jewelry store. “I watched that progression, and that’s what I learned growing up,” Subel said. “That’s what sparked my interest in being my own boss.”