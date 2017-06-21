L.A. County median home price breaks record set during last decade's housing boom

In summer 2007, the Los Angeles County median home price hit an all-time high of $550,000. It soon plunged as the housing bubble burst and the national economy crashed.

Now the median, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, has finally passed the heights of 10 years ago — the result of an improving economy, historically low mortgage rates and a shortage of listings.

According to a report released Wednesday from real estate firm CoreLogic, the county’s median price in May rose 6.8% from a year earlier to reach $560,500 as sales jumped 4.8%.

The milestone comes fives years after prices bottomed out and amid fresh concerns over the high cost of housing in California and urban centers across the nation.

Real estate agents said many buyers are convinced values will only continue to climb for the foreseeable future — a dynamic causing them to be more aggressive.

“They want to get in now before they lose out,” said Hooman Zahedi, a real estate agent with Redfin, who specializes in the San Fernando Valley.

In recent months, Zahedi said he started penning cover letters on behalf of clients and attaching their family pictures, hoping to pull at the heartstrings of sellers who are weighing multiple offers.

High rents and a fear of rising mortgage rates are other factors leading to packed open houses, said South Bay real estate agent Barry Sulpor.

His $975,000 listing for a three-bedroom in north Redondo Beach was “standing room only” last weekend, he said.

“I am finding no letup.”

Still, many experts say today’s price increases appear more sustainable than those a decade ago.

A steadily improving economy — not risky loans — is driving demand now, they say. And with few homes on the market, especially in California with its persistent housing shortage, prices are rising as expected.

“We just don’t build enough housing,” said Leslie Appleton-Young, chief economist with the California Assn. of Realtors.

Even so, for potential buyers who can scrap together a down payment and get a loan, rock-bottom interest rates mean monthly payments are actually cheaper than during the height of the bubble, according to the Realtors group.

And adjusted for inflation, May’s median remains 11% below the 2007 high, CoreLogic said.

That of course is little comfort to many families wanting to purchase a home.

Only 29% of L.A. County households could reasonably afford the median-priced house in the first quarter, up from 28% in the fourth quarter, though down from 31% a year earlier, a report from the Realtors group shows.

That forces many Southern California buyers to stretch their budgets.

A report released last week from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies found nearly 36% of Los Angeles and Orange county homeowners in 2015 spent more than 30% of their income on housing, the threshold at which costs are usually deemed to become a burden.

Nearly 17% spent more than half their income. Nationwide, only 10.2% of owners spent that.

Zahedi, the San Fernando Valley agent, said some of his clients are spending more than what they initially felt comfortable with, while others are purchasing homes in cheaper neighborhoods they initially looked over.

Either way, he estimates around three-quarters of his buyers spend 40% of their income on housing costs.

Other people are likely just giving up, Zahedi said, noting he’s seeing homes typically get three to five offers, rather than five to 15 a few months ago.

Marc Tahler, another agent in the San Fernando Valley, said demand is white-hot in the middle of the market, but once you get above $1.3 million, some buyers are “pushing back.”

“On certain properties, they can’t believe it’s back up to where you were,” he said. “It’s like ‘I am not spending $1.3 million on this.’”

In the wealthy beach cities of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo, buyers are forging ahead, convinced if they back out now, “it will only be tougher,” according to Sulpor, the South Bay agent.

“They can just look at the numbers, and lo and behold, home values just keep appreciating.”

Even if the economy keep’s chugging along as it is, something will eventually give, economist Appleton-Young said.

“The share of income people can spend on mortgage payments is not indefinite,” she said. “This can’t last forever.”

