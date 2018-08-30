Southern California home prices climb 5.8% from year earlier, but slip from June's record high

The Southern California median home price slipped in July from June’s record high, but it was still up 5.8% from July 2017, according to data released Thursday by real estate firm CoreLogic.
The report showed that last month’s median price — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — clocked in at $530,000 in the six-county region. That’s down $7,000 from June’s all-time high. Some agents say the market is slowing as families increasingly find it difficult to afford a home.
Sales were essentially flat, rising only 0.3% from last July.
Any slowdown would be welcome news for would-be buyers, who are dealing not only with high home prices, but also rising interest rates. On Thursday, Freddie Mac said the average rate this week on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.52%, up from 3.95% at the start of the year.
But the slight slip in the median compared with June may not mean much. It’s not uncommon for the median to fluctuate month to month, and prices are still up solidly from a year earlier.
Compared with July 2017, the median price rose in all six Southern California counties as demand outstripped supply.
In Los Angeles County, the median climbed 5.7% to $607,500; in Orange County, 6.6% to $735,750; in Riverside County, 5.8% to $386,000; in San Bernardino County, 6.6% to $325,000; in San Diego County, 8% to $579,750; and in Ventura County, 6.3% to $595,000.
Unless there is a recession, economists generally expect price increases to continue, though gains may slow as more and more people become priced out. The economy is too healthy and the shortage of homes for sale is too severe to expect a drop, they say.