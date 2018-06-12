Nonprofit hospitals are being less charitable. They say that shows Obamacare is working

“Today we treat half a million more Medi-Cal patients annually than we did before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and we remain the largest private provider of healthcare services to Medi-Cal patients in the state,” Dignity Health said in a statement. “Reimbursement from Medi-Cal, which is among the lowest in the nation’s Medicaid system, does not cover our costs to provide care for these patients, and for us this shortfall is much larger than the drop in charity care. Our overall community benefit now exceeds $2 billion a year.”