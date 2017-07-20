Storied Owlwood estate returns to market with a bang: $180 million

The historic Owlwood Estate, former home to actor Tony Curtis and later the singing duo, Sonny Bono and Cher, has returned to the market for $180 million.

The storied Holmby Hills estate sold last year for $90 million to Sturmer Pippin Investments LLC.

The 12,000-square-foot, 1936 Tuscan-style home was designed by architect Robert D. Farquhar for businessman C.H. Quinn. Today the property also consists of two additional adjacent lots that bring the total property to more than 10 acres.

Since the 2016 sale, Bob Shapiro, head of Sturmer Pippin Investments and CEO of Woodbridge Luxury Homes, and a team of architects have worked to “boost the property’s value while maintaining the architectural integrity of the home’s origin,” Shapiro said.

The development will include an option to subdivide a portion of the additional 10 acres into buildable land or additional homes as a part of a gated enclave with a private street.

Plus Development Group will oversee the development.

“Nowhere else can you find 10 park-like acres in the middle of Holmby Hills,” said Tyrone McKillen, co-founder of Plus Development group. “It’s probably one of the greatest single properties in all of America.”

Adam Rosenfeld, co-founder of Mercer Vine, an L.A.-based real estate agency, is the listing agent.

