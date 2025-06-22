Filing a tax return after a parent dies

Dear Liz: My mother’s only income was Social Security. Her accountant told her many years prior to her passing that she didn’t need to file a tax return. I was the executor of her trust and told the attorney I hired to help settle the estate that I would file her final tax return. I never did. That was 10 years ago. Now I feel that I should have filed it back then and am wondering if I should do it now or forget about it.

Answer: If you still have access to her paperwork, you can review her bank statements to see if there is any indication her income climbed enough in her last years to require filing an income tax return. If so, you can consult a tax pro about next steps.

But you’re probably fine, says estate planning attorney Jennifer Sawday in Long Beach.

If your mother was under the threshold for filing an income tax return, there would have been no reason to file a final return after she died, Sawday says.

Dear Liz: You recently answered a question about closing credit cards and mentioned the “mental load” of managing too many cards. That got me thinking about when is the right time to start simplifying my finances. I have lots of rewards credit cards and have opened several bank accounts to get bonuses, but I wonder at what age I should start consolidating so everything’s easier to track.

Answer: Simplifying our finances can allow us to better monitor our accounts, helping to avoid mistakes and fraud. Reducing the number of accounts we have also makes it easier for our trusted people to take over for us, should we become incapacitated.

But consolidating gets particularly important as we age and start to face cognitive deficits. Our financial decision-making abilities peak in our 50s, after all, and can really drop off in our 70s and 80s.

You can get ahead of this curve by consolidating accounts as you go along. When you leave a job, for example, consider rolling your old retirement account into your next employer’s plan or an IRA so that you don’t lose track of the money. If you’re thinking of opening a new bank account, consider whether there’s an old one you can close. Shuttering credit card accounts can affect your credit scores, so open new accounts sparingly and think about closing any that you’re not using, particularly if they’re newer or lower-limit cards.

Your 60s may be a good time to get serious about winnowing the number of accounts and institutions you’re juggling. Many people find it’s much easier to have one bank, one brokerage and a few credit cards than to have accounts scattered across the financial landscape.

Dear Liz: My sister and brother-in-law were both 68 when she passed away last December. She had been on Social Security disability since her mid 50s until it was converted to retirement in her 60s. He is the higher wage earner and still working. Can he file for survivor benefits now, and then file for his own retirement benefits after he stops working when he turns 70?

Answer: Yes. Since your brother-in-law has passed his full retirement age of 67, he won’t face the earnings test that would otherwise reduce any Social Security benefits he receives. His applying for a survivor’s benefit now won’t preclude him from applying for his own benefit later. His own benefit can continue to grow until it’s maxed out at age 70.

Note that survivor benefits have different rules than spousal benefits, which are based on the earnings record of someone who is still alive. When applying for a spousal benefit, you’re also considered to be applying for your own, and you’ll get the larger of the two. There’s no switching later.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.