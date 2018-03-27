As Trump targets immigrants, elderly brace to lose caregivers

"What people don't seem to understand is that people from other countries really are the backbone of long-term care," said Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CEO of Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham, Mass., which runs a nursing home with 170 patients. She has eight Haitian and Salvadoran workers with TPS, mostly certified nursing assistants. They show up reliably for 4:30 a.m. shifts and never call out sick, she said. Many of them have worked there for over five years. She said she already has six CNA vacancies and can't afford to lose more.