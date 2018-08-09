Eli Lilly is defying California law with its insulin price hikes. A lawmaker calls its actions ‘offensive’

Under California’s law, drugmakers must notify insurers and some state agencies of any price increase that exceeds 16% over two years on medications with a wholesale cost of more than $40 for a course of therapy. They must explain the reasons for the increase. They also must alert health purchasers and the state when they introduce drugs that cost $10,000 or more per year or per course of treatment. But drugmakers face no penalties if their prices are considered too high.