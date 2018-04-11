Delivery delays of the KC-46 tanker catch heat from Air Force

Tankers are a crucial part of the U.S. military's global operations. The planes are responsible for refueling a variety of aircraft in midair using either a boom — a rigid tube that's guided into the receiving aircraft by an operator lying on his or her stomach — or a hose and drogue system, in which a receiving aircraft inserts a probe into a hose stabilized by a metal basket that trails behind the tanker. The KC-46 will be able to utilize both refueling methods in the same mission.