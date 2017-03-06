Senate considers repealing rule on disclosing labor violations

The Senate is considering scrapping an Obama administration rule to ensure government contractors disclose violations of federal labor laws as they seek more work.

Senate approval of the measure Monday evening would send it to President Trump for his signature. It's one of many rules that Republicans are reversing as they target numerous regulations issued during President Obama's final months in office.

This time, the Senate is voting on whether to overturn a rule that required prospective and existing contractors to disclose violations of 14 federal labor laws, including those pertaining to workplace safety, wages and discrimination. Contracting officers would then consider the violations when evaluating bids.

The rule addressed concerns from auditors over the years that contracting officers frequently failed to consider violations when awarding contracts because they had inadequate information. But business groups argued that the rule would increase compliance costs for companies and punish all contractors for the actions of a few.

The government estimated the cost of the reporting requirements at about $458 million for contractors in the first year and about $414 million in the second. Business groups also expressed concerns that violations still making their way through a full review could be considered in denying a contract to a company.

Supporters of the Obama administration's efforts, including labor unions, said that contractors who cut corners with worker protections are also likely to cut corners in other ways, which can be a bad deal for taxpayers and employees.

Republicans and the Trump administration have made curbing government regulation a top priority this year. Dozens of resolutions disapproving various Obama-era rules have been introduced under an expedited process that allows a simple majority of both chambers to repeal a regulation.

The resolutions still have little margin for error in clearing the Senate, though. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Monday that he would oppose an effort to overturn a Department of Education rule designed to hold schools accountable for student performance. Any more defections from Republican senators would place the GOP effort on the education rule in jeopardy.

