Apple loses bid to halt court ruling that blocks some fees from its iPhone app store

Thursday’s court decision was the latest twist of the screw for Apple, which has been accused of turning the iPhone app store into a price-gouging monopoly.

A three-judge appeals panel has rejected Apple’s request to pause an April 30 order that prohibits the company from charging a fee on in-app iPhone transactions processed outside its once-exclusive payment system.

The panel’s two-page decision, issued late Thursday, threatens to divert billions of dollars in revenue away from Apple while it tried to overturn the order reining in its commissions from e-commerce within iPhone apps.

Apple sought to put the order on hold after it was issued by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in a rebuke that also held the Cupertino, Calif., company in civil contempt of court and recommended opening a criminal investigation into whether one of its executives had committed perjury while testifying in her Oakland courtroom.

It marked another twist of the screw in a legal battle initiated nearly five years ago by video game maker Epic Games, which alleged that Apple had turned the iPhone’s app store turned into a price-gouging monopoly. The antitrust case focused largely on the 15% to 30% commissions that Apple rakes in from a portion of the commerce conducted within iPhone apps under a system that prohibited app makers from offering alternative payment methods.

Apple is still seeking to overturn Gonzalez-Rogers’ ruling in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but her order blocking Apple’s commissions on some in-app commerce will remain in effect while potentially leaving a dent in its profits.

“The long national nightmare of the Apple tax is ended,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a post after the appeals court denied Apple’s request.

In a statement, Apple said it was disappointed with the denial of its stay request and vowed to pursue its appeal “to ensure the app store remains an incredible opportunity for developers and a safe and trusted experience for our users.”

Although Gonzalez-Rogers mostly sided with Apple in her initial 2021 ruling in the case, she ordered the company to begin allowing apps to include links to alternative payment systems — a decision that withstood appeals that went all the way to the Supreme Court in 2024. Apple then complied by requiring commissions of 12% to 27%, provoking Epic to ask Gonzalez-Rogers to hold Apple in contempt of her order.

After holding a new round of hearings that unfolded over a nine-month period straddling last year and this year, Gonzalez-Rogers brought down another legal hammer on Apple.

Liedtke writes for the Associated Press.