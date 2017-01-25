CalSTRS and L.A. investment firm demand management reform at troubled Banc of California

One of California’s massive public pension funds and an L.A. investment firm are pushing for a board shakeup at embattled Banc of California — and its possible sale — following the resignation of its chief executive and chairman this week.

In a Jan. 24 regulatory filing, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Legion Partners said the board of the Irvine bank has done a poor job of overseeing the fast-growing institution, which is engulfed in a controversy over insider transactions and its ties to an L.A. financier convicted of securities fraud.

CalSTRS and Legion, a Beverly Hills firm that works with the pension fund, said the bank’s history of insider deals — including ones that involved the brother, father and sister in-law of now former CEO Steven Sugarman — raises questions about whether the board has been “making decisions for the benefit of insiders rather than for the benefit of all stockholders.”

Those issues, they said in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, have depressed Banc of California’s stock price, harming shareholders.

“It’s the fastest growing bank in the country, but it trades at half the valuation of its peers,” Bradley Vizi, a managing director at Legion, said in an interview. “It’s no wonder why. The bank demonstrates some of the worst corporate governance I’ve ever invested in.”

The filing indicates that Legion and CalSTRS plan to actively lobby the company to make changes to its management and board, including bringing in more independent directors.

They also want the bank to explore a possible sale and change a policy that requires an 80% vote of shareholders to amend the company’s bylaws. They say they tried to work with the company before this week’s filing but that the bank has not responded to them.

The goal, Vizi said, is to “get some adult supervision at the company.”

Earlier this week, the bank said it has received a formal investigative order and a subpoena from the SEC.

It said the agency is demanding information related to an October news release that laid out a response to a blogger’s allegations that the bank was connected to and possibly controlled by Jason Galanis, an L.A. financier who pleaded guilty to securities fraud charges over the summer.

Sugarman announced his resignation on the same day.

The bank said that an investigation by an outside law firm is almost complete and has found no evidence that the bank broke any laws or that Galanis had any control over the bank.

The two investors disclosed in the filing that they own about 6.5% of outstanding shares. CalSTRS, one of Legion’s investors and the nation’s second-largest public pension fund, also directly owns about 100,000 Banc of California shares.

Legion and the pension fund have worked together on shareholder campaigns before, jointly pushing for changes at clothing company Perry Ellis.

Banc of California’s stock price topped $23 in August and started slipping after a Bloomberg News report about its history of insider transactions. It then fell to less than $12 in October after a short-seller accused the bank of being controlled by Galanis.

Like other bank stocks, Banc of California shares rallied in the wake of President Trump's election, then fell sharply Monday when it announced Sugarman's resignation.

The bank’s shares were at $15.02 in midday trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, down 4.4% from Tuesday's close.

