Stocks open mostly lower; Kohl's and Macy's dive

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street after several retailers reported weak holiday sales and cut their profit forecasts.

Kohl's plunged 18% in early trading Thursday, and Macy's dropped 14%. Both reported weak sales during the holiday season. Macy's said it would cut 10,000 jobs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 21 points, or 0.1%, to 19,922.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,268. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.2%, to 5,484.

